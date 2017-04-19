Waco Seige, 24 Years Later: Roundtable Discussion

April 19 is one of the most tragic dates in Texas history -- 24 years ago, a stand-off that went on for 51 days between Branch Davidians and federal agents came to a fiery end as the religious group’s compound burned to the ground. In the charred remains investigators would find 75 bodies, 25 of whom were children. In all, 82 Davidians died and four federal agents died in the line of duty. And, all of us here today live with the memories of what we saw and heard.

Taking part in this roundtable discussion of that day with Deborah Ferguson are the following journalists who covered the seige: (L-R) Irwin Thompson, photographer with the Dallas Morning News; Ken Kalthoff, reporter; Ferguson; John Thompson, photojournalist; Lyle Davis, photojournalist and Steve Stewart, chief photographer.