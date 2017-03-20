H & B Packing Co., Inc., has recalled more than 73,000 pounds of boneless beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The boneless beef items were produced by the Waco-based company March 6 and have the establishment number "EST. M13054" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food manufacturers in Texas.

FSIS officials said they were notified by the State of Texas' Meat Safety Assurance Unit about a positive non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli sample.

No reports of illnesses from consuming these products have been confirmed.

People can become ill two to eight days after consuming this type of E. coli. Most people infected develop diarrhea and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Online: FSIS News Release