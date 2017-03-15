Funeral Procession Held for Fallen Houston Firefighter | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Funeral Procession Held for Fallen Houston Firefighter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KPRC-TV/Click2Houston
    A funeral procession was held for Fire Captain Bill Dowling on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

    A funeral procession for Houston Fire Captain Bill Dowling was held on Wednesday morning in Houston.

    Dowling died last week after he was seriously injured in a 2013 fire at a hotel and restaurant that killed four firefighters and injured 13 others, according to KPRC.

    The fire is considered the deadliest in the Houston Fire Department's history.

    Dowling was 43 years old and passed away in Colorado, KPRC reported.

    More than 2,000 people are expected to attend his service, KPRC said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices