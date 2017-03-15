Funeral Procession Held for Fallen Houston Firefighter

A funeral procession was held for Fire Captain Bill Dowling on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

A funeral procession for Houston Fire Captain Bill Dowling was held on Wednesday morning in Houston.

Dowling died last week after he was seriously injured in a 2013 fire at a hotel and restaurant that killed four firefighters and injured 13 others, according to KPRC.

The fire is considered the deadliest in the Houston Fire Department's history.

Dowling was 43 years old and passed away in Colorado, KPRC reported.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend his service, KPRC said.