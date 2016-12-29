Volunteers are needed in both Dallas County and Collin County to help conduct the “Point-In-Time” homeless census.

The Point-In-Time homeless census will provide a data snapshot of homelessness in North Texas.

Volunteers, along with police officers and non-profit leaders, will hit the streets Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Volunteers will work in teams of three to five people to count the number of homeless adults and children living on the streets and in transitional homes.

Dallas County is looking for 1,000 volunteers and Collin County is in need of 700 volunteers.

For more information for Dallas County head to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance website.

For more information for Collin County, click here.