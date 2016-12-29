Volunteers Needed for North Texas Homeless Count | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

Volunteers Needed for North Texas Homeless Count

By Courtney Gilmore

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News

    Volunteers are needed in both Dallas County and Collin County to help conduct the “Point-In-Time” homeless census.

    The Point-In-Time homeless census will provide a data snapshot of homelessness in North Texas.

    Volunteers, along with police officers and non-profit leaders, will hit the streets Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. through 1 a.m.

    Volunteers will work in teams of three to five people to count the number of homeless adults and children living on the streets and in transitional homes.

    Dallas County is looking for 1,000 volunteers and Collin County is in need of 700 volunteers.

    For more information for Dallas County head to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance website.

    For more information for Collin County, click here.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices