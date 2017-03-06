A Fort Worth man says he was touched by the care an officer showed his mother, who has dementia, trying to get her to understand just how far she had wandered from home.

The latest video of a Fort Worth police officer on the job is getting praise from many who have viewed it. The video shows Officer Ryan Bowlen walking and talking with Gerri Stewart, a 76-year-old with dementia.

"She's obviously not herself when she's having an episode," explained Stewart's son, Frank Garner. "Things that would not normally concern her, they bother her a lot."

Last Friday, Stewart went on a walk far from home. Garner has a cell phone app that monitors where is mother's phone is. When it showed her more than six miles from home, he drove to her location on the app.

"I did everything I could to try to get her in the vehicle with me," Garner said. "She would not."

Garner said left his mother for a few minutes to get help. Knowing his mother had respect for officers in uniform, he stopped the first officer he saw, Officer Bowlen.

"By the time we got back to the location where she was supposed to be, she was gone," Bowlen said. "I immediately began searching street by street, looking for her."

About an hour later, Bowlen found the woman he called "Miss Gerri."

"That was really one of the heart-wrenching moments of it," Bowlen said, recalling the moment Stewart realized she was far from home. "It's something I'll never forget."

That was the moment Garner pulled out his cell phone, and he recorded a video that would soon go viral.

"It was so touching," Garner said. "She's standing there with Officer Bowlen, smiling and having a great conversation with him."

Bowlen said in Miss Gerri, he saw his own grandmother who also suffers from dementia.

"I want to be able to walk that path with Miss Gerri and let her know she's not alone," Bowlen said. "To approach someone like that, listen, just listen. Relate to them on a personal level."

Bowlen said he's welcome the opportunity to go for a walk with Miss Gerri again.

"You're not the guy who just showed up on scene and put the guy in handcuffs," Bowlen said of the encounter. "You get to go home at night and say, 'I really helped that person,' and that's a great feeling."