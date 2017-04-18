Arlington police tweeted, "We need your help finding these tire slashing suspects. Hit 13 homes. If you have any info please contact Det. Ortiz at 817-459-6476."

Arlington police released home surveillance video apparently showing someone slashing the tires of parked cars.

Video tweeted by Arlington police appeared to show a young adult get out of a silver or light-colored Honda CRV where several cars were parked. The man, armed with a sharp object, can be seen stabbing the rear wheels of a dark sports car parked in a driveway.

The man, who was not identified, climbed back into the SUV before it drove off. It appeared to be carrying several people inside.

Police said cars parked in front of 13 homes had tires slashed.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information are urged to contact Arlington police detectives at 817-459-6476.