A roller coaster ride in the Texas Panhandle took a scary turn for a father and son last week when the boy's seat belt broke, according to the father.

The incident took place Friday at the Amarillo amusement park Wonderland, according to the video Delbert Latham posted to Facebook that Sunday. It shows him and his son, Kaysen, who slips down the frame and out of view once the roller coaster takes its first drop.

"I got you," Latham tells his son in the video. "Hey, you're fine, I promise."

The video cuts off, but Latham writes that the seat belt had broken. He says he held on to his son for the rest of the ride.

"What makes it worse is when I told the guy at the end of the ride he stated that he knew that had happened sometimes!!" he wrote. The video has been viewed over 200,000 times.

NBC affiliate KAMR reports that Latham isn't seeking a lawsuit or financial returns, only for Wonderland to beef up safety measures.

The amusement park said in a statement that the ride was originally built without seat belts, which were added later as an extra security measure.

"We appreciate his diligence in quickly bringing this to our attention," the statement reads. "Wonderland immediately reached back out to Mr. Latham the evening it happened and promptly removed the back cart from the ride and ensured all other seat belts were in proper working order."

Four people were bruised or left sore by an incident on the Mousetrap on May 9, 2014, according to state amusement ride injury reports.