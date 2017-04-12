Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

Authorities said a 15-year-old boy walking to an Arlington school was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Arlington police said the boy was struck near the intersection of Park Springs Boulevard and West Pleasant Ridge Road at about 7:30 a.m.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with officers, according to police.

Authorities said the child was transported to a hospital via medical helicopter in unknown condition.

No further details have been released.

