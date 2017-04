Southlake firefighters cut open the hood of a car that caught fire on westbound Texas 114 near North Carroll Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police said a vehicle caught fire on Texas 114 in Southlake Wednesday morning.

Southlake police said a man's car caught fire on westbound Texas 114 near North Carroll Avenue at about 4 a.m.

Firefighters used a saw to cut open the hood as smoke was still coming out.

Police said they closed the right lane while they cleared the vehicle.

No further details have been released.