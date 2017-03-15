Financial Experts at Consumer Reports say one of the best ways to document your belongings for insurance purposes is with a video.

It doesn’t have to be complicated. You can even use the camera on your phone.

Responds Why You May Regret Passing on 401K

Try to capture everything you own. Open closets, cabinets and drawers, describing what you see as you record.

Be sure to include what’s in your bookcase, art that’s hanging on the walls and major appliances. And, capture brand names and serial numbers, so your insurer can replace what you had with exact or similar items.

Responds Online Puppy Shoppers Left Heartbroken

Focus on what’s valuable. You can skip the cleaning supplies in a closet, for instance. An insurance adjuster is likely to create a "bulk estimate" for those things anyway.

Then, put the video onto a thumb drive and upload it into the cloud or stash it in a safe place so it’s there when you need it.