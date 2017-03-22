Unidentified Man Found Dead in Road

Rowlett Police are working to identify a man discovered in the middle of a road early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, Rowlett Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of an unconscious person in the middle of the northbound service road of President George Bush Turnpike at the intersection of Merritt Road.

The man suffered head trauma and was transported to Baylor Smith and White Hospital in Rowlett where he was pronounced dead. His exact cause of death is not known.

Police are now working to confirm the man's identity to notify his family. He is Hispanic and 20-30 years old, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, has a medium build and wore blue jeans, a T-shirt and tennis shoes.

Rowlett Police and the Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this man or details surrounding his death please contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6200.