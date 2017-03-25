Some undocumented parents in North Texas are taking desperate measures to keep their children in America, should they be deported.

Some undocumented parents in North Texas are taking desperate measures to keep their children in America, should they be deported.

Some are looking to appoint a power of attorney to make medical and educational decisions in their absence. Others are going through the court system to appoint a legal guardian.

Weather Alert Storm Chances Return to North Texas Sunday

These people are relying heavily on family and friends. However, others are reaching out to anyone they know and in some cases, people they don’t know very well.

Josie Campos is leaning on her faith as she experiences two big heartaches. She was not able to be at her ailing mother’s side in Mexico. She was also not there when she died 11 days ago out of fear she would not be able to return to the U.S.

"I would have wanted to be there with her, but I couldn't," said Campos through tears.

The undocumented mother also has no idea who she would leave her four children with, should she be deported. Three of her kids were born in the U.S.

"It's just that I have no one,” she said. “My brothers are in the same situation as me. So I have no one to leave my children with."

NBC 5 has learned other parents in similar situations are taking extreme measures.

“This is bigger than me,” said Lisette Caraballo. “This is about these families that are about to be broken up."

Caraballo says she received phone calls from three different families about three weeks ago.

"I was in shock when I got these phones calls," she said. “I hate that our community, our people are living again in the shadows.”

Caraballo isn’t a family member or a close friend, she’s their realtor in Irving.

They call and they say, 'Lisette we don't know what to do, we're scared, we think we're going to be deported, can you take our children? We can't think of a better person to have our children,'" she said. “I told my husband, you know I said yes…We don't have a big house but you know, they'll fit and I will make sure that they are taken care of like they were my own children, because this is why I was called."

Somehow, she says, she would care for up to ten children.

Campos is not ready to ask a stranger for help. She says she would rather take her American children with her.

"I would not feel good about leaving them with someone I don't know," she said.