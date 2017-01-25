President Trump says he's just focused on getting criminals out of the country, but other undocumented immigrants in North Texas are still worried about what could happen to them. (Published 2 hours ago)

President Donald Trump says he's focused on getting criminals out of the country, but other undocumented immigrants in North Texas are still worried about what could happen to them.

Ramiro Luna and Jose Santoyo share a common bond. They both came to the U.S. from Mexico illegally when they were 7 and 8 years old, respectively.

"She brought us here because she was afraid for our lives," Santoyo said, of his mother's reasoning for crossing in to U.S. with her four children.

Santoyo and Luna are both covered under the Obama administration program known as DACA, which prevents deporting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

But now, they share a common fear as well.

"Not knowing what's going to happen the next day," said Santoyo. "Not knowing if this is a program that's going to continue or if it's going to be taken away."

Santoyo graduated from Southern Methodist University in December and spoke at commencement. He's now pursuing an SMU master's degree. Luna is working and studying, too, both of them fighting for their place in America.

"Our fight is to remind Americans what America was about," said Luna.

During the campaign, Trump pledged to repeal Obama's executive orders on immigration. But the new president now says his focus is deporting criminals.

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson does not expect DACA immigrants to be targeted.

"As you move from dangerous people who are very popular to get out of the country, to DACA, who most Americans think should be allowed to stay in the country, you get increasing political difficulty," Jillson said. "The new administration is aware of that, so they're being very careful of the DACA people, arguing that they're going to focus elsewhere."

But with no guarantee for their future, Santoyo and Luna already see divisions forming.

"Psychologically I feel that will have an impact where barriers are put, from people from different cultures to say, 'Hey, he's not one of us,'" said Luna. "'He's different, he doesn't belong here.' Whether they are U.S. citizens or not. It stems deeper than just a physical barrier."

While Jillson does not expect people protected under DACA now to be deported, President Trump may not renew the program, cutting off access for anyone else to qualify.