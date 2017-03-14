Undelivered Mail Found Dumped by Oak Cliff Creek | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Undelivered Mail Found Dumped by Oak Cliff Creek

    Residents of an Oak Cliff neighborhood said they found undelivered mail dumped near a creek Monday night.

    Kiest Park Community Group president Judy Brooks said a resident of the Wynnewood North found dozens of pieces of mail strewn near a creek on South Manus Drive.

    The resident, Don Sutton, said he saw the mail truck parked near the creek at about 5:15 p.m. He went outside later and saw the mail near the creek.

    Brooks said some of the mail was supposedly sent to addresses in the 3000 block of Perryton Drive, 1 to 2 miles away.

    The United States Postal Service has not yet been reached for comment.

