UT Dallas Orders Campus-Wide Evacuation After Bomb Threat

Bomb threat determined to be a hoax, according to UT Dallas police

    NBC 5 News

    The University of Texas at Dallas ordered a campus-wide evacuation Tuesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

    The school ordered all students, faculty, visitors and employees to evacuate all buildings at about 2:40 p.m.

    The school followed up tweets calling for the evacuation with another saying they'd received a bomb threat and that they were working with the University of Texas at Dallas Police Department to make sure the campus is safe.

    The all clear was given at about 3:20 p.m. and students, teachers and others were seen headed back inside.

    Officials did not say how the threat was received and no other information has been confirmed.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

