The University of Texas at Dallas ordered a campus-wide evacuation Tuesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

The school ordered all students, faculty, visitors and employees to evacuate all buildings at about 2:40 p.m.



The school followed up tweets calling for the evacuation with another saying they'd received a bomb threat and that they were working with the University of Texas at Dallas Police Department to make sure the campus is safe.



The all clear was given at about 3:20 p.m. and students, teachers and others were seen headed back inside.



Officials did not say how the threat was received and no other information has been confirmed.



