UT Austin Tightens Admission Standard to Top 6 Percent - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

UT Austin Tightens Admission Standard to Top 6 Percent

By Kevin Young

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    UT Austin Tightens Admission Standard to Top 6 Percent
    Marsha Miller/The University of Texas at Austin
    UT Austin Tower above orange flowers

    Texas students striving for automatic admission at the University of Texas at Austin will need to be in the top 6 percent of their high school graduating class beginning in 2019.

    The current threshold is the top 7 percent, but the university said Friday that the growing number of Texas high school graduates necessitates a tightening of admission standards.

    The change takes effect with the summer and fall semesters of 2019 and does not impact students applying for the summer and fall of 2018.

    State law requires UT Austin to automatically admit 75 percent of the first-year in-state students, and the university sets the admission threshold on a yearly basis.

    The number of high school graduates is projected to increase by almost 50,000 through 2025, the university said Friday, so the change from 7 percent to 6 percent allows the university to adjust to that growth.

    In a statement, UT Austin President Gregory L. Fenves said:

    "UT Austin is committed to providing a world-class education to exceptional students from across Texas. Today, the university is enrolling about 1,000 more freshmen than it did six years ago. We accomplished this by dramatically improving four-year graduation rates, making it possible for us to serve more students. We are committed to even further improvements, which will continue to expand access to UT."

    Published 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices