US Military Sends Aircrafts, and Trucks With Aid Roll Into FEMA Hub

United States Military sends aircrafts from both the Navy and the Air Force to help with disaster aid in Houston, Port Arthur, and Beaumont. Meanwhile, FEMA sets up a new distribution hub in San Antonio to send relief to families who have been impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Joint Base San Antonio Air Force Base is ground zero for FEMA's new distribution hub. Hundreds of 18-wheeler trucks will roll through to drop off and pick up supplies. "That's what we want. We don't want trucks sitting here. This is a timed and very coordinated effort," said Scott Thomas who is the FEMA's Federal Coordinating Officer of Region 6. "One the trucks we have food, water, cots, blankets, generators, and other supplies for durable medical equipment," he said.

The United States Navy

There are still areas that trucks cannot get to because of high water. The United States Military called in both the Navy and the Air Force for help. The MH-53e Sea Dragon is the United States Navy's primary aerial mine countermeasures aircraft. Currently these machines that were built for war, are being used to help restore communities hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. Four MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters flew into Joint Base San Antonio Lackland Air Force Base on Tuesday. Pilots continue to funnel aid to Houston, TX. "We go everywhere and anywhere. If the area is dynamic in need and hard to get to, we are there. We try to remain as flexible as we can," said Commander John Arbuckle. "Earlier this week we helped transport food and water, as well as FEMA personnel to Houston. We also have three helicopters delivery aid to Katy, TX this week as well," said Commander Arbuckle. The MH-53E Sea Dragon is a unique aircraft. The helicopter can carry 55 people in the back and tow up to 25,000lbs of cargo. "We've carried water tanks and generators, we've got the power to do it," he said.

The United States Air Force

For massive transportation efforts, the United States Air Force is called on to fly the C5M Galaxy, the largest aircraft in the country. "What we do is rapid global mobility. We can take up to 75 passengers and their equipment anywhere in the world," said Col. T. K. Smith who the Commander of 433rd Airlift Wing. Air Force pilots have used C5's to pick up an entire medical team of 66 doctors and nurses, medical equipment, and 2,000 gallons of water to transport to Houston. "We have a lot of emotionally involved people that have lots of friends and family that have been effected by the Harvey. We are very motivated to assist and volunteer and do this," Col. Smith.

Deployments are fluid, but all three entities, FEMA, the Navy, and the Air Force, are ready to move out when needed. "We know this will be a huge effort, but this is what we practice and train for," said Thomas.

Currently, there have been more than 200,000 people who have registered for disaster assistance. If you, or someone you know has been impacted by Hurricane Harvey please download the FEMA app to fill out an application or head to their website here https://www.disasterassistance.gov/