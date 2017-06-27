U.S. Marshals Searching for Teenaged Fugitive Wanted for Capital Murder | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Marshals Searching for Teenaged Fugitive Wanted for Capital Murder

    The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's assistance in capturing a "violent" fugitive.

    They are searching for 17-year-old Taymor Travon McIntyre, who is wanted for capital murder, a capital felony.

    McIntyre is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 124 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion.

    It is believed he is somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

    U.S. Marshals are working in conjunction with state, local and federal agencies in the apprehension of McIntyre.

    A monetary reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of McIntyre.

    Please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9100 or call Crimestoppers.

    The U.S. Marshals did not disclose details about the crime committed.

