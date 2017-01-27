Authorities said U.S. 75 is shut down in Plano due to a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning.

Police said a driver crashed a Toyota Prius into the 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed on northbound U.S. 75 near the President George Bush Turnpike just before 3 a.m.

The man driving the Prius died in the crash, according to police. A female passenger in the Prius was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 75 were shut down as of 4:45 a.m. Traffic was forced to exit at Renner Road.