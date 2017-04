Northbound U.S. 75 was shut down near Interstate 635 since about 5:45 a.m. Thursday due to police activity.

U.S. 75 Shut Down Near I-635 Due to Police Activity

Police said the ramp from northbound U.S. 75 to eastbound I-635 has also been closed.

No further details have been released.