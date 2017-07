Police said a U.S. 75 exit ramp is closed after a semitrailer crashed and spilled ice onto the road Monday morning.



Richardson police said the truck crashed on the ramp from Northbound U.S. 75 to eastbound President George Bush Turnpike at about 8 a.m.

As of 11:15 a.m., crews were still cleaning the nearly 16,000 pounds of ice off the road.



No further details have been released.