UPS Investigates Mix-Up Over Gun Delivery

"I opened it up, and I pulled it out and I'm like, 'This is a gun here!'" the teen said

By Scott Gordon

    UPS is investigating how a semi-automatic rifle was delivered to the wrong address in Coppell – and discovered by a 14-year-old boy. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

    UPS is investigating after a semi-automatic rifle was delivered to the wrong address in North Texas — and discovered by a 14-year-old boy.

    Luke Tanner, an eighth grader, said he noticed something unusual as he arrived home in Coppell on Tuesday.

    "Well, I walked home and there's this package at the front door," he said. "So I brought it in."

    His father was already inside but didn't know about the delivery.

    "He asked me if he could open it," Michael Tanner recalled. "I said, 'Go ahead.'"

    Luke said he was surprised by what he found.

    "I opened it up, and I pulled it out and I'm like, 'This is a gun here!'" he said. "I was astonished. I was, like, really confused. I didn't know what to think."

    It was a semi-automatic rifle, with a 17-inch barrel, shipped from someone in Louisiana and delivered by UPS to the wrong address.

    "I do get deliveries from time to time because of some similar addresses," Michael Tanner said. "There's about three similar addresses to us."

    In a statement to NBC 5, UPS said it "takes this very seriously and is investigating the incident."

    The company said it would contact the shipper to find out how the mix-up happened and also make sure the gun is delivered to the intended recipient.

    UPS routinely ships firearms, which is legal.

    But the Tanners said they still have concerns about such a delivery.

    "There's people in this neighborhood — there's toddlers," Luke said. "They could do just as well what I did and end up with a gun."

    Published at 10:15 PM CDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 8:38 AM CDT on Apr 28, 2016

