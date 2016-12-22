UNT's Beloved Albino Squirrel, Lucky, Has Died

A beloved fixture on the University of North Texas campus in Denton has died.

Lucky, the adored albino squirrel, died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car.

According to UNT Facebook post, Lucky was struck by a vehicle on Highland Street.

A UNT staff member rushed him to a veterinarian, but it was too late.

He wasn't the first "Lucky the Albino Squirrel" to hang out at UNT and his relatives are still roaming the campus, university officials said.

Campus officials created a video to remember Lucky.

