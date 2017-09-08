Police said two people were injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth early Friday morning.



Fort Worth police said officers were dispatched to calls about a wrong-way driver on westbound I-20. While they were searching for the vehicle, a witness reported a head-on collision in the 2000 block of I-20 at about 3:30 a.m.



One of the drivers was believed to be under influence of alcohol, according to police. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

No further details have been released.

