Two North Texas Churches Undergoing Their Own Resurrection

After tragedies struck two North Texas churches, their congregations are celebrating the rebirth of their houses of worship, Friday April 14, 2017.

Construction crews spent their Good Friday putting some sweat equity into the resurrection taking place at Harvest of Praise Ministry in Red Oak.

In December 2015 the church was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through parts of Ellis County. Pastor Kevin Taylor was inside the church when the walls came tumbling down, now he's putting them back up.

"We're doing good. God has been good to us, we're able to erect a building that's much larger a lot nicer," he said. The $1.7 million renovation includes several new classrooms, a commercial kitchen, and 500-person sanctuary.

Pastor Taylor said the last 16 months have been a challenge for his congregation, but not a test of their faith.

"I didn't challenge whether or not God was in it because I walked out of the tornado. I knew God was in the midst of it because he could have allowed that to take my life," Taylor said. "What it did do is it brought us closer together as a church family. For those that were doubting whether God was in this move, now you know that he is."

Taylor said with a little more good fortune and plenty of prayers the church will reopen its doors this summer.

"I teach the church that even when you can't trace God, trust him," he said. "God can resurrect anything out of the ashes."

The pastor's words take on a literal meeting in Oak Cliff where the Iglesia de Cristo Camino de Santidad Church is rising from the ashes of a devastating fire in 2016.

"To me it's a miracle," said Pastor Miguel Puga. "The fire destroyed everything and now we have this place to praise the Lord."

Puga said designs for a new sanctuary should be complete by the end of the year. He said faith has kept him and the congregation he serves strong, proof that a church is more than the building, it's the people.

"The resurrection is 'from nothing, build everything again,'" he said. "He lives forever and we are his church. We live too."