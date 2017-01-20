Two Men Wanted in Fort Worth Robberies

Fort Worth police are looking for these two men in connection with an armed robbery.

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with multiple aggravated robberies.

According to police, two men, one armed with a handgun, entered the M&K Food Mart on Crowley Road in Fort Worth on Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. and demanded money.

The armed man was blackand was wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt with a distinct white circular graphic design on the chest. Police estimate he is between 16- and 19-years-old and is estimated to be between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 150 pounds.

He is also wanted in connection with the robbery of a Subway restaurant where police said he produced a two-tone handgun and threatened to shoot an employee if they did not comply with his demands.

Law enforcement is looking for any information on person and ask anyone with information to call police at 817-392-4377.