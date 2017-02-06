Police said they arrested two people suspected of shooting at a Dallas restaurant after being forced to leave early Monday morning.

Dallas police said they responded to an active shooter call at Micheladas restaurant in the 2800 block of Webb Chapel Extension at about 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police a disturbance broke out inside the restaurant that led to two men being forced to leave by security.

The two men opened fire at the building afterward, according to police. The security guard fired back multiple rounds at the men's truck.

Police said they detained two men driving a similar truck a few blocks away near the intersection of Larga Drive and Webb Chapel Road.

No injuries were reported.