Two Injured in Fall from Elevated Deck at Fort Worth Topgolf

Two people were injured in a fall from an elevated deck at Topgolf in Fort Worth.

Medics say they transported two people from Topgolf in Fort Worth Friday evening after they fell from an elevated deck to the ground.

Two adult males have minor injuries and are expected to be OK, according to MedStar.

Emergency crews were called to the business in the 2200 block of East 4th Street at about 10 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the two men to fall from the elevated deck, which has protective netting to help prevent falls.

Witnesses say other patrons were moved into the lobby for a brief time before they were handed vouchers and asked to leave.

Additional information has not yet been released.