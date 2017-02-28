Police in Houston search for the gunman who shot two officers Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

A manhunt is underway and a suburban Houston neighborhood is on lockdown after two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon.

The officers were shot on the 8700 block of Sterlingame Street, according to police. The officers, whose conditions are not being released, were transported to Ben Taub Hospital and Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center for treatment.

Citing sources within the Houston Police Officers' Union, KPRC-TV in Houston reports the officer taken to Ben Taub was shot in the leg and is in stable condition while the officer taken to Hermann was hit in the stomach and is being stabilized.

KPRC said police may be looking for as many as two gunmen.

Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo tweeted several times, once to say a suspected shooter remains on the run and another to ask for prayers for his injured officers. At about 1:30 p.m., Acevedo tweeted again saying he was headed to Hermann Hospital.

Residents in an area generally bound by the Beltway, Airport Boulevard, Gessner Drive and Bellfort Avenue are asked to shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management is recommending everyone in the affected area lock their doors and windows and stay low to the ground.

