Authorities said two vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 635 in Irving Monday night.

Irving police and firefighters were sent to the scene of the crash on I-635 near North MacArthur Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m.

Responders found a truck on the median between eastbound and westbound I-635 on its side. The other vehicle was a van.

Police blocked the left lanes on both directions of I-635 while they cleared the crash.

No information about injuries has been released.