Troy Aikman to Lead United Way Fundraising Campaign

Troy Aikman, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend, says that for all of his accomplishments on the field, he may have saved the biggest play of his life for the United Way.

Aikman sat down with NBC 5's Meredith Land to announce that he is leading the organization's fundraising campaign this year.

The father of two daughters says giving back to his community is important in the Aikman household.

"I am hopeful that whether it's through my example or what they are learning from others, that it will be a part of their life for the rest of their lives, because it certainly is important," Aikman said.

To kick off the fundraising efforts, Aikman has named the United Way the beneficiary of the "25th Anniversary of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champions."

The event, organized by Aikman, will honor coaches and teammates from Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII and XXX. The star-studded event is this weekend in Dallas.