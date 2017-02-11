Former Police Officer's Trial Delayed in Shooting of Granbury Man | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    A former Mesa, Arizona, police officer's trial in a fatal shooting has been delayed because of time spent on pretrial skirmishes and a witness' refusal to be interviewed.

    A judge Friday rescheduled former Officer Philip Brailsford's trial in the January 2016 killing of 26-year-old Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, to Oct. 23.

    The Arizona Republic reports that a February trial date became unrealistic because of pretrial fights over release of body camera video and whether the prosecution had enough evidence to warrant a trial.

    Also, witness Monique Portillo has refused to be interviewed, and attorneys said they need to subpoena her.

    Shaver was shot after he and Portillo left a room in a hotel where police were investigating a report of a man waving a weapon outside a window.

