Traveling Abroad: Make Sure Your Money Goes With You

Nearly 8 million passengers come through D/FW International Airport for travel each year, many during spring break.
But before you head off to paradise in a foreign country, you may want to make sure your money is in tact.
So if you have an international trip coming up, here's your checklist of what not to forget:
- Contact your bank and let them know you're going out of the country.
- You should also find an ATM in the country you're visiting. The conversion centers in the airport or around the city tend to be pretty pricey. The ATM fees usually aren't as high.
- Look up the monetary conversion before you go. It's important that you know how much an American dollar is worth in the country you're visiting.
- For large purchases, you'll probably want to use a credit card. Now, you might see a foreign-transaction fee of 1 to 3 percent, but the fraud protection the card offers makes it worth it.
- Head off with several ways to pay. That includes cash, cards and a checkbook, just in case.
Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago