Travel Cheaper This Summer With Some Extra Planning

Summer is here, and for many people that means it's time to travel. But airfare isn't cheap – that is, unless, you know when to book.

It's all about timing. You probably have already heard the cheapest days to fly are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, since most people are flying around the weekend.

If you want to travel on a budget, find the deal first, then pick where you're going based on the price.

The folks at CheapAir.com picked the three cheapest days to fly this summer: July 4, Aug. 22 and Sept 12.

And that's not all, the experts say the specific days when airfare is generally cheaper this summer are:

July 11-12

July 19-20

July 25-26

Aug. 15-16

Aug. 22-23

Aug. 26

Aug. 30

Sept. 6

Sept. 12-13

Sept. 17

Sept. 19-20

Sept. 26-27

Another tip: consider something different like taking a train.

Most airlines charge a full fare for little ones who takes up a seat, but Amtrak does not. For every adult you can bring along two kids at half price.

It might be a longer ride but look at the savings:

Airfare for a family of four from Dallas to St. Louis can run $1,450.

The same trip on Amtrak on the same days would cost $504 for the whole family.

The extra time on the trains saves you about $1,000. It might be worth your kids calling you cheap.