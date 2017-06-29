Travel Cheaper This Summer With Some Extra Planning | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

Travel Cheaper This Summer With Some Extra Planning

By Wayne Carter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Travel Cheaper This Summer With Some Extra Planning
    Getty Images, File

    Summer is here, and for many people that means it's time to travel. But airfare isn't cheap – that is, unless, you know when to book.

    It's all about timing. You probably have already heard the cheapest days to fly are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, since most people are flying around the weekend.

    If you want to travel on a budget, find the deal first, then pick where you're going based on the price.

    The folks at CheapAir.com picked the three cheapest days to fly this summer: July 4, Aug. 22 and Sept 12.

    And that's not all, the experts say the specific days when airfare is generally cheaper this summer are:

    • July 11-12
    • July 19-20
    • July 25-26
    • Aug. 15-16
    • Aug. 22-23
    • Aug. 26
    • Aug. 30
    • Sept. 6
    • Sept. 12-13
    • Sept. 17
    • Sept. 19-20
    • Sept. 26-27

    Another tip: consider something different like taking a train.

    Most airlines charge a full fare for little ones who takes up a seat, but Amtrak does not. For every adult you can bring along two kids at half price.

    It might be a longer ride but look at the savings:

    Airfare for a family of four from Dallas to St. Louis can run $1,450.

    The same trip on Amtrak on the same days would cost $504 for the whole family.

    The extra time on the trains saves you about $1,000. It might be worth your kids calling you cheap.

    Published 22 minutes ago

    Do you have a story idea? We want to hear from you! Fill out the complaint form on the NBC 5 Responds page or call 844-5RESPND, (844) 573-7763. More #NBC5Responds archive here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices