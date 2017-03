A box truck parked in an industrial era of Redbird caught fire Friday morning. Crews were called to the fire in the 5500 block of Red Bird Center Drive, near Dallas Executive Airport, shortly before 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished a fire on a trailer near a Dallas warehouse Friday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said firefighters battled the fire in the 5500 block of Red Bird Center Drive at about 7:15 a.m.

The trailer's unidentified cargo was charred.

No further details have been released.