Traffic Stop Leads to Marijuana Bust Near Amarillo

A woman was arrested and more than 145 pounds of marijuana seized after a recent traffic stop near Amarillo, authorities say.

A trooper made the discovery after stopping a Pontiac G6 heading east on Interstate 40 in Carson County for a traffic violation, according to a post on the Texas Department of Public Safety's official Facebook.

Tape-wrapped bundles of marijuana, worth about $880,000, were in the trunk, officials said.

Stephanie Barron, 23, of El Paso, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Carson County jail, according to the post.

Troopers believed the drugs were being taken from El Paso to Oklahoma City.