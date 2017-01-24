Traffic Changes Coming to I-35W in Tarrant County

Construction on I-35W in Ft. Worth, part of the North Tarrant Express/I-35W project, is ramping up this week. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Do you drive along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth?

Construction on I-35W, part of the North Tarrant Express/I-35W project, is ramping up this week.

The 10.1-mile project rebuilds the I-35W corridor from Interstate 30 downtown to U.S. 287 Decatur cutoff in Northeast Tarrant County. This stretch of construction is among the most congested highways in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The project includes plans to rebuild the main lanes, expand the frontage lanes and install four toll lanes. The work should be completed in 2018.

In order for workers to meet this goal, there is construction work being done along the entire stretch of the project. These are biggest closures this week:

All northbound lanes of I-35W from 4th Street to 1st Street will be temporarily closed at various times. This is a nightly closure from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. that will last through Friday, Jan. 27. Over the weekend, the closure will run from 9 p.m. through 10 a.m.

All northbound lanes of I-35W just after Interstate 820 will be temporarily closed at various times from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Jan. 27.

The on-ramp to northbound I-35W from North Tarrant Parkway will be closed Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.

All lanes of the ramp connecting eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W and westbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be temporarily closed at various times between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 26-27. This will also happen Friday night through Saturday from 9 p.m to 10 a.m.

All lanes of westbound I-820 at the I-35W/I-820 interchange will be closed Jan. 26-27th between 9 p.m and 5 a.m. Traffic will be redirected to Western Center Boulevard.

Various lanes of eastbound I-820 from Blue Mound Road to Mark IV Parkway will be closed between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27-28.