Drivers can expect delays through the rush hour Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 at State Highway 360, police say.

An 18-wheeler tipped on the circular exit ramp from westbound I-30 to SH-360 and Watson Road/Six Flags Drive.

The truck remains on its side, and the cleanup is expected to continue for a few hours, according to police.

There is no word on any injuries in the crash.

