Tractor-Trailer Crash Blocks Ramp from WB Interstate 30 to Texas 360 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Tractor-Trailer Crash Blocks Ramp from WB Interstate 30 to Texas 360

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time, the signal may go dark -- this is normal and the signal will return.

    Drivers can expect delays through the rush hour Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 at State Highway 360, police say.

    An 18-wheeler tipped on the circular exit ramp from westbound I-30 to SH-360 and Watson Road/Six Flags Drive.

    The truck remains on its side, and the cleanup is expected to continue for a few hours, according to police.

    There is no word on any injuries in the crash.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices