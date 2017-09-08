With a new name, Toyota Music Factory, gets ready to debut The Pavilion on Saturday. After a one week delay, it's opening with ZZ Top. NBC 5 got a sneak peak inside the Irving venue. (Published 50 minutes ago)

The Irving Music Factory has a new name - the Toyota Music Factory.

The change comes just as the venue gets ready to unveil its brand new Pavilion this weekend.

The Pavilion was supposed to open Friday, Sept. 1 with comedian Dave Chappelle taking the stage, but it wasn't ready.

ARK Group president and developer Noah Lazes said they needed the extra week for finishing touches inside as well as time to dry out the lawn because the sod was still wet.

The venue now officially opens Saturday with ZZ Top, the first of more than 40 events scheduled through May 2018.

Four thousand people fit inside the air conditioned Amphitheatre. There’s seating for 4,000 more outside when the roll-up doors are open.

Bars flank the main room and we found out the concession stands will include food from Fuzzy's Tacos, Campizi's and barbecue from Pecan Lodge.

Lazes acknowledges there’s still a lot to do, but said their timeline is on track.

“This is a first of a phased opening, so don't judge the whole project in one night. This is the first piece of a big, big project so every time you come there's going to be something new, something exciting and something to see,” said Lazes.

Beyond The Pavilion, there are 25 restaurants and bars under construction right now, including Gloria's, Alamo Drafthouse and a bowling alley.

Lazes said Bar Louie opens next week. The rest will open on a rolling basis through the end of the year.