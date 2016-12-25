Tornado Tested Garland Officer's Training

For Garland police detective Stephen Hunter, the day after Christmas 2015 was supposed to be an easy day of training a rookie. But that changed in an instant.

"We got a call that we have multiple vehicles flipped over," said Detective Hunter.

Around 6:45 p.m. on December 26, 2015, a tornado packing 200 mile per hour winds moved through Garland and Rowlett. Nine people perished at the interchange of I-30 and President George Bush Turnpike.

Just a few feet from that horrific scene, the Landmark at Lake Village West Apartments sat in ruins.

Detective Hunter immediately went to work with a retired Marine to find storm victims.

"We started kicking in doors and making sure no one was injured or not accounted for," said Detective Hunter. "There was a gentleman with a disability that we working on getting out."

Anything needing the officer's help received it.

"There was a dog with a broken leg," said Detective Hunter. "At this point I thought it was the biggest dog I'd ever have to pick up. And we carried it through all the rubble and everything."

Hunter recalled that fellow Garland officers who were off-duty and at home for the holidays came to work without being asked.

"The biggest thing that stands out to me is the power of what a tornado can do," said Detective Hunter. "We found the dumpster from the [Landmark at Lake Village West Apartments] about a quarter mile away.

He thinks a lot about the youngest storm victims.

"I thought about all the kids that may have just opened their toys an were so excited about it the day before," said Detective Hunter. "They may never see those toys again."

Hunter said the tragedy is a reminder to all of us.

"Nothing's to be taken for granted. No matter what, make sure your family knows that you love them, care for them, let them know when you can."