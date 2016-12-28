From backing the blue to creatures of the sea, these are the top five most "liked" posts on the NBC DFW Facebook page in 2016.

No. 5

What's cooler than a deep sea ghost shark?



No. 4

A story about classes teaching 8- to 15-year-old girls firearm fundamentals stirred debate on social media in late July. The girls profiled were part of the Summer Youth League gun camp in Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.



No. 3

A Rowlett father's video that shows his young daughter giving him encouragement while he does her hair, originally posted on YouTube, went viral on Facebook in September.

No. 2

The Dallas skyline was bathed in blue the night following the July 7 police shootings downtown, the deadliest attack on U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001.

No. 1

All members of the Dallas Cowboys stood for the National Anthem before their game against the New York Giants on September 11, 2016. Some NFL players on other teams sided with the protest made famous by Collin Kaepernick.

The Giants won against the Cowboys that Sunday, 20 to 19.

