Tony Romo, Wife Expecting Third Child

Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently expecting more than just a new employer this year.

Romo's wife Candice Romo announced the couple is expecting their third child on sports radio station The Ticket Tuesday morning.

"We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August," she told the Ticket's Morning Musers.

The Romos currently have two sons.

The Cowboys will have a decision to make on their former starting quarterback's roster spot before the baby is born. The team will have to pay Romo $24 million to be on the team, cut him and face a $10 million cap hit or try to trade him.