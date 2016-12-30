Tony Romo Expected to Play Sunday: Report

File photo of Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Romo could see the field for the first time in more than a year Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, sources said Romo is expected to play in the Dallas Cowboys' regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott is expected to start Sunday, but Romo and Mark Sanchez are expected to play also.

Romo hasn't played in a regular season game since being knocked out of a game against the Carolina Panthers on Thanksgiving in 2015.