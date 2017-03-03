Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo opened an Instagram account Thursday, much to the delight of social media.
Romo's first post is a video of his sons, Hawkins and River, playing football in their yard. As of Friday morning, it already has more than 175,000 views.
The 4-year-old Hawkins is playing quarterback while his 2-year-old brother Rivers is the wide receiver.
After some confusion before the snap — Hawkins "forgot what to say" to start the play — and some trouble with Rivers' route, "Hawk" fired a pass into his brother's chest...much to Rivers' chagrin.
"I did a really good throw," Hawkins said as his brother cried.
Romo seemed torn between congratulating one son on a good pass and consoling the other who was crying.
Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with people reacting to Romo's first video.