Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo opened an Instagram account Thursday, much to the delight of social media.

Romo's first post is a video of his sons, Hawkins and River, playing football in their yard. As of Friday morning, it already has more than 175,000 views. Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

The 4-year-old Hawkins is playing quarterback while his 2-year-old brother Rivers is the wide receiver.

After some confusion before the snap — Hawkins "forgot what to say" to start the play — and some trouble with Rivers' route, "Hawk" fired a pass into his brother's chest...much to Rivers' chagrin.

"I did a really good throw," Hawkins said as his brother cried.

Romo seemed torn between congratulating one son on a good pass and consoling the other who was crying.

Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with people reacting to Romo's first video.