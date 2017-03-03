Tony Romo Creates Instagram Account, First Video Delights Social Media | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star
The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe

Tony Romo Creates Instagram Account, First Video Delights Social Media

By Todd L. Davis

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo opened an Instagram account Thursday, much to the delight of social media.

    Romo's first post is a video of his sons, Hawkins and River, playing football in their yard. As of Friday morning, it already has more than 175,000 views.

    The 4-year-old Hawkins is playing quarterback while his 2-year-old brother Rivers is the wide receiver.

    After some confusion before the snap — Hawkins "forgot what to say" to start the play — and some trouble with Rivers' route, "Hawk" fired a pass into his brother's chest...much to Rivers' chagrin.

    "I did a really good throw," Hawkins said as his brother cried.

    Romo seemed torn between congratulating one son on a good pass and consoling the other who was crying.

    Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with people reacting to Romo's first video.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices