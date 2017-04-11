Hundreds of used condoms clogged and destroyed a sewage pipe, exposing a prostitution ring operating out of an Austin massage parlor, according to court records.

Other tenants at the building had already been suspicious that sex was for sale at Jade Massage Therapy LLC, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The condoms — likely flushed after use — were found in an industrial disposal unit that connected the property to Austin's sewer system.

