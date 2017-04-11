Thunderstorms Bring Hail, Heavy Rain to North Texas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Thunderstorms Bring Hail, Heavy Rain to North Texas

    Thunderstorms rolled through North Texas overnight, bringing quarter-sized hail and heavy rain.

    Some counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that expired at about 4 a.m.

    Counties south of the Metroplex — including Henderson, Hill and Navarro counties — remain under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.

    As of 4:21 a.m., more than 1,000 North Texas customers were without power, led by Johnson (650), Dallas (164) and Rockwall (110) counties, according to Oncor.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
