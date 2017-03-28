The Texas Department of Public Safety says three people who died in a crash Tuesday in northwestern Texas were storm chasers.

Three Storm Chasers Killed in Crash in Northwestern Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety says three people who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in northwestern Texas were storm chasers.

The crash occurred about five miles west of Spur, Texas, or about 60 miles east of Lubbock, at about 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 1081 when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a Jeep that was traveling west on Farm-to-Market Road 2794.

DPS says both drivers and a passenger died in the crash. The three were all storm chasers, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Strong and severe storms were moving through the region Tuesday afternoon, and storms are expected to pass through North Texas overnight and Wednesday morning.