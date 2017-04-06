Thousands Expected at Dallas Mega March This Weekend

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a Mega March in downtown Dallas this weekend.

Organizers say they hope the event will call attention to what they see as a need for immigration reform and to stop discrimination against a number of cultures.

The Dallas Morning News reported that an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 people participated in a Mega March back in 2006, and organizers then called it a turning point for the Latino community.

"We have a lot of concerns, and anxiety and apprehension about what's going on in Washington and what people are saying to us," Rene Martinez said.

Martinez said this year's march will focus on family, unity, empowerment and immigration reform.

He said they are expecting 80,000 to 100,000 people to show up for the march.

Father Rudy Garcia, with Cathedral of Guadalupe Catholic Church, said that people of all religions will be at the march.

"Our Jewish brothers and sisters, our Muslim brothers and sisters, leaders from various Christian denominations – it will be a great sign of unity," Garcia said.

Participants will carry American flags and wear red, white and blue at the march, which is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of Guadalupe and end at Dallas City Hall.

