Thousands Attend St. Patrick's Parade in Dallas

People start lining up for the annual St. Patrick's Parade in Dallas.

The 38th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade rolled down Greenville Avenue in Dallas Saturday morning.

About 125,000 people packed the two-mile route amid crowds full of costumes and people of all ages decked out in shades of green. It's the fourth-largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the country.

Early Saturday morning, people were already lining the parade route, hours before the actual start time of 11 a.m.

Lower Greenville hosts the St. Patrick's Day Block Party. There is also a festival and concert afterward.

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the parade and this year's grand marshal was former Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

Throughout the day, the Dallas Police Department will be watching over all the festivities along the parade route and Lower Greenville.

Organizers urged spectators to take Dallas Area Rapid Transit to the parade or use ride-sharing services.

Next year's St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dallas will take place on the actual holiday, March 17.