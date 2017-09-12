Things to Know Before Returning to the Equifax Website

Equifax Inc. is seen, Saturday, July 21, 2012, in Atlanta. Equifax Inc. is a consumer credit reporting agency in the United States. Founded in 1899, Equifax is the oldest of the three agencies and gathers and maintains information on millions of credit holders worldwide. Equifax is listed on the NYSE and is based in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

If you checked the Equifax website last week, you may have gotten a message like this: "Based on the information provided, we believe that your personal information may have been impacted by this incident."

You're then asked to enroll in Trusted ID Premier, an identity theft protection program. But you have to return to the website on a later date to finish enrolling.

You'll have to provide more information like your name, date of birth, full social security number, home address and email address. After that, the website says to wait for an email to complete enrollment.

There are a lot of people that are skeptical about this process. Some people have questioned if they should give Equifax more information.

Here's what you need to know:

• Equifax has changed its terms and conditions and confirms that enrolling in Trusted ID Premier does not waive your right to take legal action.

• If you sign up for the program, it's free. You won't be charged after your free year is up.

• Trusted ID Premier includes credit bureau monitoring, identity theft insurance and internet scanning for social security numbers. However, there are other identity theft protection programs on the market.

• Financial experts say your best bet is to authorize a credit freeze. It's not a walk in the park, but we're told it's the only way to protect yourself in this situation.

